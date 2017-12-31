SPORTS

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants in next week, ESPN sources say

Philadelphia Eagles' Jim Schwartz is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to be a favorite -- if not the favorite -- for the New York Giants' head-coaching job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants, who are 2-13 and vying for the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft entering Sunday's season finale against the Washington Redskins, fired coach Ben McAdoo after Week 13. New York has since been led by Steve Spagnuolo on an interim basis.

Schwartz is expected to interview with the Giants in the next week, while the Eagles -- with an NFC-best record of 13-2 -- are on the bye heading into the postseason.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Jamie Apody on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2017.



Giants owner John Mara said the team wants to hire an experienced coach, and Schwartz would qualify. He coached the Detroit Lions for five seasons, with his tenure ending in his dismissal after the 2013 season.

Schwartz was 29-51 in Detroit. He inherited an 0-16 team and had Detroit in the playoffs by his third season in 2011. Four of his five seasons, though, ended with losing records.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles playoff ticket information: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 28, 2017



In two seasons in Philadelphia, Schwartz has made significant strides with the Eagles defense. Their unit is ranked second, behind the Minnesota Vikings, in the conference, both in totals yards and points allowed.

The Giants last week hired Dave Gettleman as general manager to replace Jerry Reese, who was fired on the same day as McAdoo. Gettleman is a 30-year NFL veteran who spent four seasons as the Carolina Panthers' general manager and 15 seasons as a personnel executive in the Giants organization.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles play for franchise-record 14th win this season
SPORTS
Cameron Wake, LeGarrette Blount, Marshawn Lynch among players eyeing performance bonuses Sunday
Eagles play for franchise-record 14th win this season
Dario Saric leads 76ers rally over Nuggets as Joel Embiid sits out
Booker-led Suns host 76ers
More Sports
Top Stories
'Multiple deputies down' in active situation near Denver
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory
Eagles play for franchise-record 14th win this season
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
2 women found dead in Collingswood home
Hours before hotel's NYE party, weapons found in man's room
Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday
Show More
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
Important fire safety tips in winter weather
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
25-year-old father of 3 gunned down in Philadelphia
More News
Photos
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos