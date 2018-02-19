PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
espn

JJ Redick, called out for racial slur, offers explanation and apology

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After drawing criticism for appearing to use a racial slur while wishing Chinese fans a happy new year in an online video that surfaced Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick offered an explanation and an apology in a statement posted to Twitter.

The video, produced by Chinese media company Tencent, shows multiple NBA players and coaches wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year, which was Friday. In his appearance in the video, Redick appears to use a racial slur toward fans in China.

Redick addressed the video Sunday in a tweet, saying that he was "tongue-tied" and that the "word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary."



He offered a more detailed explanation in a follow-up tweet later Sunday evening, writing that he intended to say "NBA Chinese fans" before changing course mid-sentence to "NBA fans in China."



"It came out the wrong way," Redick said in the tweet. "At the time we recorded it, no one in the room ... heard the word that I purported to say. Had I known it sounded anything like that, I would have been mortified and recorded the greeting over again."

The comment by Redick was included in a Tencent video called "30 NBA Players Wish Chinese Fans a Happy New Year." It aired at halftime in a broadcast of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trailblazers on Feb. 14.

ESPN has a business agreement with Tencent in which ESPN's content is localized and distributed on Tencent's digital platforms in China. ESPN did not shoot the Redick interview but did provide interviews for some of the players featured in the video, including former 76ers great Allen Iverson.

Another version of the video does not include Redick, but the version posted Sunday on YouTube includes Redick's remarks.

Redick, 33, is in his first season with the Sixers after spending the previous four seasons with the LA Clippers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc AppsL
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Joel Embiid doesn't care about 76ers missing out on LeBron, Kawhi
NBA Joel Embiid on Madrid, Mandela, and giving back to Africa
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News