SPORTS

Philadelphia Soul wins Arena Bowl XXIX, beats Arizona Rattlers 56-42

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Soul emerged victorious in Arena Bowl XXIX Friday night, beating the Arizona Rattlers 56-42 at Gila River Arena.

It was a dramatic win for Philadelphia, denying the Rattlers their sixth Arena Bowl title.

Ron Jaworski, ESPN NFL analyst, ex-NFL quarterback and majority owner of the Soul called the Rattlers "the gold standard" in the league.

Friday night's game featured the league's best quarterbacks.

The Rattlers' Nick Davila was named league MVP on Thursday, becoming the first player in league history to win the award three times. He also is a two-time Arena Bowl MVP.

Philadelphia quarterback Dan Raudabaugh was league MVP last year.

Arizona's general manager and head coach Kevin Guy was named coach of the year Thursday.

The Soul beat the Rattlers for the first time - in their seventh try - in Philadelphia this season. The Rattlers hadn't lost since, beating the Soul in Arizona a month later.

Dick Vermeil recently joined the Soul ownership group.

Jaworski said earlier he and his old coach sit together at games "and marvel at the quarterbacks."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsPhiladelphia SoulArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bills ship Sammy Watkins to Rams, get Jordan Matthews from Eagles
Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz and Kevin Durant praised in NBA 2K ratings
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
More Sports
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Charter school under fire after teachers claim no pay
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
Trump: US 'locked and loaded;' NKorea readies missiles
Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in West Phila.
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
Show More
Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City
'Sucker punch' suspect claims attack by prison guards
Lawyers want frat adviser to testify in PSU pledge death
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos