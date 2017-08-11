The Philadelphia Soul emerged victorious in Arena Bowl XXIX Friday night, beating the Arizona Rattlers 56-42 at Gila River Arena.It was a dramatic win for Philadelphia, denying the Rattlers their sixth Arena Bowl title.Ron Jaworski, ESPN NFL analyst, ex-NFL quarterback and majority owner of the Soul called the Rattlers "the gold standard" in the league.Friday night's game featured the league's best quarterbacks.The Rattlers' Nick Davila was named league MVP on Thursday, becoming the first player in league history to win the award three times. He also is a two-time Arena Bowl MVP.Philadelphia quarterback Dan Raudabaugh was league MVP last year.Arizona's general manager and head coach Kevin Guy was named coach of the year Thursday.The Soul beat the Rattlers for the first time - in their seventh try - in Philadelphia this season. The Rattlers hadn't lost since, beating the Soul in Arizona a month later.Dick Vermeil recently joined the Soul ownership group.Jaworski said earlier he and his old coach sit together at games "and marvel at the quarterbacks."