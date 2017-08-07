SPORTS

Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton

Harry Kalas is greeted by Darren Daulton during a ceremony honoring Kalas' 30 season as a Phillies broadcaster on July 29, 2000. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies and the sports world are remembering Darren "Dutch" Daulton who passed away Sunday.

That includes the son of the late Harry Kalas, the team's iconic broadcaster who passed away in 2009.

Todd Kalas said the 1993 squad was his dad's favorite team.



Here are more tributes from the sports world:

Philadelphia Phillies


John Kruk


Lenny Dykstra


Mike Schmidt


Curt Schilling


Cameron Rupp


Miami Marlins


Tug McGraw Foundation


Carli Lloyd


Jim Jackson
A look back at the career of Darren Daulton
Remembering Darren "Dutch" Daulton.
Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton has passed away at the age of 55 after a four-year battle with brain cancer, the team announced Sunday night.


Reading Fightins

Ricky Bottalico


Jayson Stark

Reid Brignac


Ken Rosenthal


Tony Bruno


Chris Therien

