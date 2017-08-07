Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton

That includes the son of the late Harry Kalas, the team's iconic broadcaster who passed away in 2009.
Todd Kalas said the 1993 squad was his dad's favorite team.
I know Dad's favorite Phils team was the wonderfully wacky group of grinders in '93. Daulton was the heart/soul of that squad. #RIPDutch— Todd Kalas (@RealToddKalas) August 7, 2017
Here are more tributes from the sports world:
Philadelphia Phillies
We will miss you, Dutch.— Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2017
Our full statement: https://t.co/pGgbB5GF3N pic.twitter.com/jf3fEuc5sy
John Kruk
Tonight the @Phillies lost a true legend and those of us who were lucky enough to be his teammate lost a brother!— John Kruk (@JohnKruk) August 7, 2017
Could not have asked for a better teammate and friend. Prayers for his entire family at this time. I love you Bubba!!!— John Kruk (@JohnKruk) August 7, 2017
Lenny Dykstra
After four years of battling brain cancer, my dear friend and great teammate, Darren Daulton, has passed away.... https://t.co/w2MEd8yrdW— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) August 7, 2017
Mike Schmidt
Mike Schmidt on Darren Daulton to @6abc in 2015:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 7, 2017
"I know how much the whole city and all of us love Darren"#DarrenDaulton #Dutch pic.twitter.com/suczeYsEyi
Curt Schilling
Listen to Curt Schilling remember Darren Daulton— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 7, 2017
"he was the best leader I have ever been around"
(courtesy:@975TheFanatic / @MikeMiss975) pic.twitter.com/bD0p4KU6VK
Cameron Rupp
Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Darren Daulton today! You will be missed my friend, always enjoyed your presence at the ballpark— Cameron Rupp (@CameronRupp) August 7, 2017
Miami Marlins
The Marlins organization wishes to express our deepest sympathy and sadness over the passing of 1997 World Champion Darren Daulton. https://t.co/2g284kM0bC— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 7, 2017
Tug McGraw Foundation
Dutch #RIP Darren Daulton. You will never be forgotten. We love you brother. pic.twitter.com/wzHz3Cy2F2— TugMcGrawFoundation (@tugmcgraw) August 7, 2017
Carli Lloyd
So sad. My all time favorite. Why I chose #10 jersey. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/3BnS91rTuE— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 7, 2017
Jim Jackson
They do not make 'em like Darren Daulton anymore. His courage and toughness should never be forgotten. RIP Dutch.— Jim Jackson (@JimJPhilly) August 7, 2017
Reading Fightins
Our hearts are broken. pic.twitter.com/qXTMaTftdR— Reading Fightins (@ReadingFightins) August 7, 2017
Ricky Bottalico
Why baseball is sometimes secondary....but Darren was a hero in my eyes!!!! #legendaryleader... we love you !!! Dutch— ricky bottalico (@rickybottalico) August 7, 2017
Jayson Stark
R.I.P. to the great Darren Daulton. A tremendous player and a special person. Epitomized leadership with his smile, work ethic & toughness— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 7, 2017
I've often thought no one had a better ending to his career than Dutch. Hit cleanup in Gm 7 of the WS, his team won & he never played again.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 7, 2017
Reid Brignac
Rip #DarrenDaulton it was a pleasure meeting you in my time with the phillies. My condolences go out to your family. This man was a fighter— Reid Brignac (@reidbrignac) August 7, 2017
Ken Rosenthal
RIP Darren Daulton.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 7, 2017
The Phillies announced that “Dutch” passed away today at 55 after a four-year battle with brain cancer.
Tony Bruno
RIP #DarrenDaulton Happy to have known you and be around the good times and the last few years as you and Amanda never gave up the fight.— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 7, 2017
Chris Therien
Had the pleasure of being a social friend of Darren Daulton. Energetic player. Great person! God bless him and his family!— Chris Therien (@ctherien6) August 7, 2017
