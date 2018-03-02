Suspect in Cheltenham Twp. murder arrested in Philadelphia

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Montgomery County have made an arrest in the January murder of a man in Cheltenham Township.

Antonio Lindsay, 24, of Philadelphia is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Kohler III of Johnstown, Pa.

Investigators say Kohler arrived in this area on January 27th after driving an acquaintance here from Johnstown.

They say Lindsay shot Kohler to death in the early morning hours of January 30th on the property of the Dominican Retreat House in Cheltenham.

A motive for the killing was not given.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said a warrant was issued for Lindsay's arrest on February 8th, and he was finally taken into custody Thursday in Philadelphia.

Lindsay is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 14th.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicideshootingNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News