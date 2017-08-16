Sheidali Dzhalilov

Police have charged a man after surveillance video captured him urinating on the walls of a Northeast Philadelphia synagogue.The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Sheidali Dzhalilov of the 2100 block of Hoffnagle Street.Police say Dzhalilov turned himself into Northeast Detective Division at 7 p.m. Tuesday.Dzhalilov is charged with ethnic intimidation, indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, desecration objects, open lewdness, harassment, disorderly conduct.The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Congregation Beth Solomon, located at 198 Tomlinson Road.Surveillance cameras captured the man as he approached the front doors, gave an obscene hand gesture in the direction of the camera, then began to urinate on the walls and sidewalk directly in front of the doors of the synagogue.The man then entered the passenger seat of a white four door sedan and left the area.Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum says this is something the department isn't going to stand for. They believe this was an anti-Semitic attack."We believe the synagogue was targeted," Rosenbaum said.The congregation has fallen victim to several attacks lately.Their cameras have been shot out with paintballs, their camera feeds have been cut, and their menorah has been stolen.----------