Teen critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a 17-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Sansom Street before 8 p.m. after a report of a person with a gun.

The teen was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News