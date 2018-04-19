Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range

EMBED </>More Videos

Guns stolen in Delco heist. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
The search is on to find the suspects in a gun heist at a Delaware County shooting range.

It happened at the Double Action indoor shooting range on Industrial Drive in Upper Darby.

Investigators say four men used a circular saw to cut a hole in the roof sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

They say the thieves broke open a case and ran out the back door with 22 handguns.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they have surveillance video but it has yielded limited information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftburglarybreak-inshooting rangegunsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Former Trump advisor's father's death in Philadelphia labeled 'suspicious'
2 men arrested at Starbucks talk on GMA today
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 issues statement
Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
Cosby team turns to star witness with drug experts on deck
Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date
Sentencing scheduled for accused Liberian war criminal from Delco
Investigators seek clues in Southwest engine explosion
More News