Philadelphia Public & Archdiocesan schools closed Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --All Philadelphia Public and Archdiocesan schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 due to the snowstorm.
The School District of Philadelphia says, "All after-school activities including athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Tuesday are canceled as well. All District early childhood centers will also be closed. In addition, administrative offices will be closed."
Due to the forecasted inclement weather, all School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Tuesday, March 14, 2017— Dr. William Hite (@SDPHite) March 13, 2017
Meantime, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced all Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed due to the projected inclement weather.
The Archdiocese says this does not include schools in the suburban counties. They say, those schools "normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently."
ArchPhila high schools & parochial elementary schools in City of Phila. closed Tues., 3/14/17 due to projected inclement weather. (1of2)— Archdiocese Phila. (@ArchPhilly) March 13, 2017
For the latest schools closings, visit 6abc.com/schoolclosings
------