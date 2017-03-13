WEATHER

Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency starting Monday night at 9 p.m.

According to the Streets Department, cars must be removed from snow emergency routes for plowing and ticketing.

Towing will begin at midnight.

LINK: See a map of the snow emergency routes.

Cars left on snow emergency routes will be towed to other parking areas. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW for a location.

The Streets Department has also cancelled trash and recycling collection for Tuesday.

