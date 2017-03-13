PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The city of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency starting Monday night at 9 p.m.
According to the Streets Department, cars must be removed from snow emergency routes for plowing and ticketing.
Towing will begin at midnight.
LINK: See a map of the snow emergency routes.
Cars left on snow emergency routes will be towed to other parking areas. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW for a location.
The Streets Department has also cancelled trash and recycling collection for Tuesday.
