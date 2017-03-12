Shoppers make mad dash to stores ahead of winter storm

A powerful nor'easter is expected to slam our region. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning Sunday for blizzard-like conditions, and it has residents already scrambling to the stores."Right now it's very crowded, snow storm coming, everybody getting ready for it," said one shopper."When I first came in, there were no carts available at all - none," said another.A maze of shopping carts packed the aisles Sunday night at ShopRite, ahead of a nor'easter that's 36 hours away."We got milk, cookies. We got a bunch of snacks," said Lorraine Boyd of North Philadelphia."I have to be prepared. I have kids, I have to be prepared. They're going to want snacks. They're going to want to eat," said Michelle Tull of North Philadelphia."Everybody is sold out of rock salt," said Diana Closky of South Philadelphia.Eight stores later, she finally found salt."We found it, Thank God. I'm not going to complain too much because our winter wasn't too bad, but I'm really not looking forward to if we get snow," said Closky.Meanwhile, locals were filling up their tanks Sunday night for whatever Mother Nature serves."Cause those tires get to spinnin'. If it's too much snow, those tires start spinning. You need gas," said Clarence Fisher of North Philadelphia.------