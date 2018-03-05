Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3172959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winds knock down trees, power lines across area. Gray Hall and Nydia Han report during Action News Mornings on March 4, 2018.

AccuWeather is tracking what could be another nor'easter coming up this week.According to models, this storm would hit on Wednesday.There are two scenarios as of now.The first scenario sees the primary low moving through the Great Lakes and transferring its energy to a secondary low which is near the coast. That coastal low kicks back moisture and wind. This would bring snow back into the Philadelphia area, some of it would be heavy at times. There is potential for a plowable snow in parts of our area with this storm, according to one model as of Sunday morning.The second scenario is a little bit different. The primary low hands off to the secondary low which is much farther out to sea than in the first scenario - and much farther to the north. So by the time this storm gets going, this would be mainly a problem for New England. Our area would see a bit of snow and wind.Right now, the early call for Wednesday is rain changing over to snow with some accumulation likely in parts of the area. The winds are going to pick up to at least 30 to 40 mph.The rest of the week looks clear.There has been no AccuWeather Alert issued just as yet, but we are keeping a close eye on this situation.The Delaware and Lehigh valleys are still cleaning up after Friday's nor'easter blew down trees and power lines, and knocked out power to thousands of residents.------