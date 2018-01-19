PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police have identified a woman stabbed to death Thursday in Oxford Circle, and they have taken her boyfriend into custody.
25-year-old Oscarina Zarzuela, of the 4600 block of Tacony Street in Philadelphia, was found stabbed multiple times in the basement of a home in the 5900 block of Belden Street.
Police say her boyfriend, 23-year-old Ricky Torres-Martinez, was arrested immediately after officers arrived at the scene.
Torres-Martinez lives at the home where the murder took place.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Chopper 6 was overhead as police were collecting evidence from the scene.
The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.
The incident remains under investigation.
