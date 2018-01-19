Woman, 25, fatally stabbed in Oxford Circle; boyfriend in custody

Boyfriend charged in Oxford Circle fatal stabbing: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on January 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police have identified a woman stabbed to death Thursday in Oxford Circle, and they have taken her boyfriend into custody.

25-year-old Oscarina Zarzuela, of the 4600 block of Tacony Street in Philadelphia, was found stabbed multiple times in the basement of a home in the 5900 block of Belden Street.

Police say her boyfriend, 23-year-old Ricky Torres-Martinez, was arrested immediately after officers arrived at the scene.

Police: Man slits womans throat in Oxford Circle: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 18, 2018



Torres-Martinez lives at the home where the murder took place.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police were collecting evidence from the scene.

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident remains under investigation.

