EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2965129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Man slits womans throat in Oxford Circle: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 18, 2018

Philadelphia Police have identified a woman stabbed to death Thursday in Oxford Circle, and they have taken her boyfriend into custody.25-year-old Oscarina Zarzuela, of the 4600 block of Tacony Street in Philadelphia, was found stabbed multiple times in the basement of a home in the 5900 block of Belden Street.Police say her boyfriend, 23-year-old Ricky Torres-Martinez, was arrested immediately after officers arrived at the scene.Torres-Martinez lives at the home where the murder took place.The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday.Chopper 6 was overhead as police were collecting evidence from the scene.The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.The incident remains under investigation.