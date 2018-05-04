SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one woman in critical condition.
It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Broad Street.
Officers said upon responding to reports of a shooting, they arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head and a 42-year-old woman who was shot nine times in the chest and leg.
The 27-year-old was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital where she is in stable condition.
The 42-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where she is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and there is no word on a possible motive.
