Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one woman in critical condition.It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Broad Street.Officers said upon responding to reports of a shooting, they arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head and a 42-year-old woman who was shot nine times in the chest and leg.The 27-year-old was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital where she is in stable condition.The 42-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where she is in critical condition.No arrests have been made and there is no word on a possible motive.