Woman shot 9 times in South Philadelphia, another grazed

EMBED </>More Videos

2 women shot on South Broad Street: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 3, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one woman in critical condition.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Broad Street.

Officers said upon responding to reports of a shooting, they arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head and a 42-year-old woman who was shot nine times in the chest and leg.

The 27-year-old was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The 42-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on a possible motive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdouble shootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fake DJ gains access to Philly school, meets with students
Construction worker hurt in SW Philadelphia
Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston for Sixers game
Philly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from King of Prussia Mall
Mays Landing father indicted in death of 4-month-old son
Delaware poised to become first state to ban child marriage
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Show More
Rollover crash damages cars in West Oak Lane
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
Bicyclist struck and killed in Burlington Twp.
Celtics beat Sixers in Game 2, 108-103
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
More News