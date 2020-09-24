$100,000 reward offered in attack on Camden County officers

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after the home of two Camden County, New Jersey officers was shot up last week.

It happened on September 15 while the officers and their 10-day-old child were on the second floor of their residence located on the 2900 block of Clinton Street.

Police say two gunmen shot six rounds into the home. Luckily, no one was injured.

"I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside," said Chief Joseph Wysocki of the Camden County Police Department.

The FBI and other agencies have joined the investigation.

"We are determined to get to the bottom of this together," said Mike Driscoll, the special agent in charge of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office.

Officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading with the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle.


Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042 or the Citizen's Crime Commission at (215) 546-TIPS.
