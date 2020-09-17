2 gunmen open fire on home of officers in Camden; manhunt underway

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for two suspects who shot up the home of two Camden County, New Jersey police officers earlier this week, authorities announced on Thursday.

The officers and their 10-day old infant were inside their home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street late Tuesday night when six rounds of bullets struck the house.

Some of the bullets penetrated the home, but luckily the family was on the second floor when the gunfire erupted and were not struck.

Police say on Thursday, officers located a Honda Odyssey, which they believe the shooters were driving when they unleashed a barrage of bullets onto the home. Police are pleading the public to come forward with any information about this vehicle.



"It's critical for us to speak to the owner, the occupants or friends of anybody that operates this vehicle," said police.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects involved in the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042.

This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Basketball court shooting leaves 2 dead: 'My son did not deserve this'
Police seek driver of BMW after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Sarah Bloomquist shares video her own bear encounter
Kamala Harris talks Philly gun violence, upcoming election in one-on-one interview
Court grants Pa. extension on counting mail-in ballots
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
Show More
'Melrose Place' actress sentenced to 8 years for NJ fatal crash
U.S. attorney gives strong warning to homeless encampment protesters
Local nonprofit raises $3.5 million to address poverty
AccuWeather: Brush of Rain Tonight, Early Fall Chill This Weekend
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
More TOP STORIES News