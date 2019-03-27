Crime & Safety

New Jersey sues 3 chemical companies over pollution

New Jersey sues 3 chemical companies over pollution. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. -- The State of New Jersey is suing three chemical companies over pollution issue, two days after ordering them to clean up contamination.

The lawsuits target DuPont, Chemours, and 3-M.

Dupont's old site in Greenwich Township is one of the focuses.

Another site is the Chemours Chamber Works in Pennsville.

Chemicals used to stain-proof clothing and make non-stick pans is reportedly contaminating groundwater.

Some firms say they are already addressing the situation while others have not yet commented.
