New Jersey sues 3 chemical companies over pollution

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. -- The State of New Jersey is suing three chemical companies over pollution issue, two days after ordering them to clean up contamination.The lawsuits target DuPont, Chemours, and 3-M.Dupont's old site in Greenwich Township is one of the focuses.Another site is the Chemours Chamber Works in Pennsville.Chemicals used to stain-proof clothing and make non-stick pans is reportedly contaminating groundwater.Some firms say they are already addressing the situation while others have not yet commented.