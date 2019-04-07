Who killed Emanuel Ervin?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Annette Bryant Ervin's son was killed more than two years ago, now she said it's time to find her son's killer.

"My only child has been taken away from me," she said. "I'm here hoping that somebody will at least come forward. I know you know something. How can you sleep at night knowing that you saw somebody shot down murdered in the street and not come forward?"

Just after nine p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Emanuel Ervin was leaving a Chinese restaurant along the 4800 block of Tackawana Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

His mother said Ervin got into some altercation with an unknown number of suspects and was shot multiple times. The 21-year-old died at the hospital.

"I really miss my son. I loved him. That was my only child and I'm just really hurt and heartbroken," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"They have it where you don't have to say you know, tell who you are. You don't have to come to court, just come forward let police know. There are too many children getting killed and murdered in the city," Ervin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiacrime fightersmurderphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News