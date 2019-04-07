Who killed Emanuel Ervin?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Annette Bryant Ervin's son was killed more than two years ago, now she said it's time to find her son's killer."My only child has been taken away from me," she said. "I'm here hoping that somebody will at least come forward. I know you know something. How can you sleep at night knowing that you saw somebody shot down murdered in the street and not come forward?"Just after nine p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Emanuel Ervin was leaving a Chinese restaurant along the 4800 block of Tackawana Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section.His mother said Ervin got into some altercation with an unknown number of suspects and was shot multiple times. The 21-year-old died at the hospital."I really miss my son. I loved him. That was my only child and I'm just really hurt and heartbroken," she said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at. All calls will remain anonymous."They have it where you don't have to say you know, tell who you are. You don't have to come to court, just come forward let police know. There are too many children getting killed and murdered in the city," Ervin said.