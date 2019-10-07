1 dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting near Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State Police said one person is dead and another person is in critical condition after shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University.Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened along the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. It is a few blocks away from campus.State Police said the body of the person who died was found near a vehicle on High Street. The other person shot was flown to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital."I think anytime there is a random shooting on a Sunday evening there is certainly a danger to the public," said Lt. Mark Magyar. "And until they are in custody, I would say certainly, there is something to be concerned about. I have nothing to indicate that this was just random or that the people were targeted."The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Authorities are investigating whether or not they are students.Police are looking for the shooter, and don't yet know if the incident was random or targeted.An alert was sent out to Shippensburg University students about the shooting.Since the shooting happened off-campus, it is not in the school's jurisdiction. The university's chief was assisting on the scene.Neighbors say lots of students live in the area.