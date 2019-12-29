1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash at Grant and the Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday morning.It happened around 2 a.m. near Grant Avenue in the city's Bustleton section.Police said a 23-year-old female driver had just crossed over Grant Avenue in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard when the male driver struck her car in the rear at a high rate of speed.Investigators said the impact caused her car to spiral out of control and into a tree where it burst into flames. Officials said the woman was unable to escape the wreck and died inside of the car.The 39-year-old driver of the striking car was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with critical injuries.Police closed down the northbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard at Grant Avenue for some time while they investigated.