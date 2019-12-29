1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash at Grant and the Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Grant Avenue in the city's Bustleton section.

Police said a 23-year-old female driver had just crossed over Grant Avenue in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard when the male driver struck her car in the rear at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the impact caused her car to spiral out of control and into a tree where it burst into flames. Officials said the woman was unable to escape the wreck and died inside of the car.

The 39-year-old driver of the striking car was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with critical injuries.

Police closed down the northbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard at Grant Avenue for some time while they investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiafatal crashcar fireroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted after apparent gun battle in Frankford
Family, friends gather to remember man killed in S. Philly explosion
Gunman opens fire on home in Lower Macungie Township
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Cab driver shot in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
Show More
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Sledge?
MUMMERSFEST Begins!
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue
More TOP STORIES News