Man killed in South River house explosion was retired member of Newark police force

An explosion leveled a home in North Jersey Thursday killed a 62-year-old man and seriously injuring someone else.

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A deadly explosion in South River, New Jersey, completely leveled one home and damaged others nearby.

The blast happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at 8 Continental Court in Middlesex County.

The fire department arrived at the scene within minutes, and quickly doused the blaze.

Authorities found two males in the rubble of the home. One had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials say the man who died in the explosion was a retired member of the Newark police force. The extent of the other victim's injuries is unknown.

Crews worked to shut off the home's gas line Thursday night.

The roof of the home was blown off and landed on the ground almost completely intact. The walls were blown in all directions

Every home on the cul-de-sac was shaken by the explosion, sustaining shattered windows or structural damage.