Body of missing kayaker found along Schuylkill River in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A kayaker who went missing along the Schuylkill River was found dead in Upper Merion Township on Thursday evening.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage on this story.)

The body of 69-year-old Tony Luongo was found around 5:50 p.m. in the river, police said.

Luongo was reported missing on Monday after he didn't return from a fishing trip.

Chopper 6 video: Search for missing boater in Upper Merion Township on April 30, 2024.

Luongo's neighbor, Don Wallace, knew something was wrong around 4 p.m. that day.

"He comes home to let the dog out. No matter where he is fishing, he's always coming home," Wallace said.

Police say Luongo posted a selfie photo to his social media account at about 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Around 2 p.m., police received a 911 call stating that there were possible calls for help along the river minutes before.

Tony Luongo

"When the officers went to check on the person screaming, we did not find anyone in the area," said Upper Merion Township Police Chief Thomas Nolan.

Luongo's kayak was located at the base of the dam near the middle of the river around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional items associated with the missing boater were recovered in a down tree approximately 1,000 feet upstream from the Upper Merion boathouse.