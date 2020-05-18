1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in a Port Richmond home early Monday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street.

Firefighters said flames were showing throughout the 3-story row house when they arrived. Several people had to be rescued from the burning building.

A 40-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at about 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

The fire burned for about a half-hour before firefighters got it under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiafirehouse firefire rescuephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
Show More
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
N.J. man turns loss of father into inspirational movement to help others
More TOP STORIES News