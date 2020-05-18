1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in a Port Richmond home early Monday.The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street.Firefighters said flames were showing throughout the 3-story row house when they arrived. Several people had to be rescued from the burning building.A 40-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.The woman succumbed to her injuries at about 2:30 a.m., authorities said.The fire burned for about a half-hour before firefighters got it under control.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.