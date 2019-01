Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in North Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 3000 block of North Broad Street.Police say two men were shot while in a maroon Acura.One man was pronounced dead inside the car riddled with bullets.The second man was shot multiple times in the chest, back and thigh.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.So far, there are no arrests.------