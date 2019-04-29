1 dead, 2 injured in one-car crash in Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man is dead and two people were seriously injured following a one-car crash in the city's Bustleton section early Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on the 9800 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police said a black 2003 Audi was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off of the street and slammed into a utility pole.

It took firefighters a half-hour to free one person from the car.

Officials said the driver, Oleksandr Lysenko, 23, of Elkins Park, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.

Police said the front-seat passenger, a 29-year-oldwoman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

According to investigators, the rear passenger, a 35-year-old man, was transported to Abington-Jefferson Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.
