1 dead, 3 injured in Pennsville head-on crash

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash in Pennsville, Salem County on Friday night.Authorities said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m., near North Hook Road and Beaver Avenue.Police said an Audi Q-7 was speeding on North Hook Road when it crossed the median and hit a Ford Focus head-on.The male driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Ford were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Audi was also taken to an area hospital.No additional details were immediately available.