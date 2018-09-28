1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and three others injured in West Philadelphia.It happened before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue.A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The injured victims were also taken to Presbyterian.A 35-year-old man was shot once in the left arm. He is listed in stable condition.A 21-year-old female was shot once in the right shin. She is also stable.The third victim, a 25-year-old female was shot multiple times. She is listed in critical condition.Police say the victims were the intended targets.So far, there is no motive for the deadly shooting.------