1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and three others injured in West Philadelphia.
It happened before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue.
A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The injured victims were also taken to Presbyterian.
A 35-year-old man was shot once in the left arm. He is listed in stable condition.
A 21-year-old female was shot once in the right shin. She is also stable.
The third victim, a 25-year-old female was shot multiple times. She is listed in critical condition.
Police say the victims were the intended targets.
So far, there is no motive for the deadly shooting.
