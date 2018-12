One man is dead following a raging fire in a Lehigh County apartment building.Chopper 6 was above the scene on the 1300 block of North 13th Street in Whitehall Township around 9:30 p.m. Friday.Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.An autopsy will be performed on the 50-year-old victim on Monday to determine the Cause of Death.Police continue to investigate.------