Police say a gunman was lying in wait before shooting two men, killing one of them, at a tow yard in Southwest Philadelphia.Police say around 6:30 p.m. Monday two men, ages 44 and 50, were talking in the lot of a private company that stores towed cars on the 900 block of South 52nd Street. Authorities say it was a hangout out spot for the two.Police say that's when suddenly a gunman appeared and fired off a number of shots striking the 44-year-old once in the face and multiple times in the chest.He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.The 50-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Investigators say it's likely the gunman knew his victims."We know the two victims who were shot, one owns a tow company, one drives tow trucks. We believe as far as we can tell, it involves storage or tow truck operators," Philadelphia Police Lt. Johnny Walker said.Police say the gunman may have fled on foot.There are several businesses, homes, and a church not far from the scene. Police are trying to locate any surveillance camera video.There is no known motive and no weapon was recovered.