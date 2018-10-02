1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Southwest Philadelphia tow yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia tow yard. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a gunman was lying in wait before shooting two men, killing one of them, at a tow yard in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Monday two men, ages 44 and 50, were talking in the lot of a private company that stores towed cars on the 900 block of South 52nd Street. Authorities say it was a hangout out spot for the two.

Police say that's when suddenly a gunman appeared and fired off a number of shots striking the 44-year-old once in the face and multiple times in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The 50-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say it's likely the gunman knew his victims.

"We know the two victims who were shot, one owns a tow company, one drives tow trucks. We believe as far as we can tell, it involves storage or tow truck operators," Philadelphia Police Lt. Johnny Walker said.

Police say the gunman may have fled on foot.

There are several businesses, homes, and a church not far from the scene. Police are trying to locate any surveillance camera video.

There is no known motive and no weapon was recovered.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal sends Boathouse Row statue into Schuylkill River
2 men and toddler killed in Allentown car explosion
Alleged text messages between Abington teacher, student released
President Trump visiting Center City Tuesday afternoon
Governor, GOP challenger face off at Trebek-hosted forum
City to restore shuttered fire companies courtesy of FEMA grants
Man, 22, shot in arm in West Oak Lane
Victim identified in Newtown Square hit-and-run
Show More
Police investigate daytime triple shooting in Kensington
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Storms In Some Areas Tonight
Counterfeit cash proffered for Craigslist car
SEPTA bus driver injured in crash
Downingtown Police officer makes special delivery
More News