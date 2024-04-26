National Pretzel Day started in Pennsylvania in 2003 after Governor Ed Rendell created it as a nod to the pretzel's history in Pa.

National Pretzel Day 2024: Where to get a deal

Celebrate National Pretzel Day in Philadelphia with these deals

Celebrate National Pretzel Day in Philadelphia with these deals

Celebrate National Pretzel Day in Philadelphia with these deals

Celebrate National Pretzel Day in Philadelphia with these deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is National Pretzel Day and several pretzel shops are celebrating with deals.

Philly Pretzel Factory will be giving away one free pretzel per guest, with no purchase necessary.

Auntie Anne's is offering its rewards members one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

Center City Pretzel Company in South Philadelphia has a "buy 4 get one free" deal.

National Pretzel Day started in Pennsylvania in 2003 after Governor Ed Rendell created it as a nod to the pretzel's history in the state.