SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One man is dead and an off-duty Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after both were shot by stray bullets while attending a 4th of July neighborhood barbecue.

The two victims were hit around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say someone opened fire on Mulhfeld Street and the bullets struck the men, who were standing across the street from each other on Buist.

Michael Boateng, 24, of the 3000 block of South 72nd Street, was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Teri DeMarco says she worked with Boateng, who drove a cab, transporting special needs students to school.

"Really nice guy. He's going to be missed," DeMarco said. "His wife and mother are at the morgue, I believe right now. So, I'm here trying to find out. I hope they caught whoever did it."

Officer Fred Attakora, 38, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now recovering. The married father of two was at work earlier in the day for the Independence Day festivities.

Ofc. Fred Attakora


Authorities say partygoers initially thought someone had set off some fireworks but soon realized the two men had been shot. At least six shots were fired and several cars were struck.

Police say the barbeque guests are cooperating but they want to speak with other witnesses not at the party.

"There were a lot of people not at the barbecue who were on Muhlfeld Street. We need anybody that was on Muhlfeld Street last night to come forward and to contact Homicide or contact our tip line on what they saw," said Capt. John Ryan.

Police are also looking for surveillance video in an effort to get a description of the shooter or shooters.
