DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in Chester County Tuesday night.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1100 block of Horseshoe Pike in Downingtown.
Officials said it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the home.
There is no word on their condition.
Firefighters rescue a person from a burning home in Downingtown, Chester County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News