Firefighters rescue a person from a burning home in Downingtown, Chester County

By
DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in Chester County Tuesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 1100 block of Horseshoe Pike in Downingtown.

Officials said it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the home.

There is no word on their condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyfirefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City to file suit against Pa. to enact stricter gun laws
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
College investigating reports of man entering unlocked dorm rooms
Teen among 2 shot in West Philadelphia
Motorcyclist killed in Philly crash
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Show More
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
AccuWeather: Windy & Warm Today, Cooler Thursday
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
Mars is closer to Earth in October than it will be for another 15 years
Flyers select Tyson Foerster with 23rd overall pick in NHL Draft
More TOP STORIES News