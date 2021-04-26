WATCH
Police investigate Norristown shooting, 1 injured
WPVI
By
6abc Digital Staff
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County are investigating a shooting that injured one person.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Barbadoes Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
One victim was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on that person's condition.
No arrests have been announced.
