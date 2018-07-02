1 teen dead, 1 wounded in South Philadelphia shooting

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left one teen dead and injured another late Sunday night.

A 19-year-old man was killed, and an 18-year-old man is in stable condition after gunfire erupted at 16th and Catharine streets shortly before midnight.

Police say the teens were approached by a small group of males with guns, who opened fire on the victims.

A search of the crime scene determined that a minimum of 31 rounds were fired during the course of the shooting, police said.

One bullet went through a second-floor window of a home on the 700 block of S. 16th Street and lodged in a mattress.

Several people were awake inside of that home at the time of the shooting.

"When they heard the shots, it was multiple shots, they immediately jumped to the ground. And while they were laying on the floor, in the second floor, they heard continuing gunshots, so they did the right thing and luckily no one was injured inside of that property," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Two vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire.

The 19-year-old was shot in the head, torso and both arms. Officers took him to Jefferson University Hospital where he died.

The 18-year-old, who was shot once in the left leg, managed to run two blocks to Dorrance Street and was taken by private auto to the hospital.

Several homes in the area have surveillance cameras and police are hoping the suspects were captured on camera.

