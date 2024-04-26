Philadelphia police officers, suspect identifed after police-involved shooting in Germantown

The officers involved in this shooting are being placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The names of two Philadelphia police officers, as well as a suspect, have been released after a police-involved shooting in the city's Germantown section over the weekend.

Lieutenant Todd Landherr and Officer Shana Moore shot 23-year-old Maurice Samuels while responding to a report of a person with a gun, the Philadelphia Police Department said in an update on Friday.

Both officers, who are from the 14th District, have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lt. Landherr is a 16-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and Ofc. Moore is an 8-year veteran of the department.

The officers responded to the Cliveden Apartments near Cliveden and Morton streets at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they observed a man who appeared to have an object in his hand, which the responding officers believed was a gun.

The officers then took cover and discharged their weapons after witnessing Samuels point the object at another man at the apartment.

Investigators say the incident began while a 23-year-old woman was in her apartment with a friend and a man, who has since been identified as Samuels.

An argument ensued in the apartment and the woman said she asked Samuels to leave.

However, later on, police say Samuels returned to the apartment and entered through a window.

Samuels then allegedly grabbed the woman by her arm and took her into the bedroom, where the argument continued, investigators say.

That's when another male, only identified as a 26-year-old, arrived at the apartment and knocked on the front door.

The woman involved in this incident told police once Samuels heard the man knocking, he approached the door with a hammer to confront him.

That's when officers arrived and fired shots at Samuels before he retreated back into the apartment.

A barricade situation was declared, which lasted for roughly 20 minutes, according to investigators.

Samuels was then taken into custody without further incident. He was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to one arm and a graze wound to the other, but is expected to be ok.

Officials said a hammer was recovered from the scene.

Samuels has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, among other charges.

