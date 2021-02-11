Health & Fitness

104-year-old New York man survives coronavirus

By Kristin Thorne
NEW YORK CITY -- A 104-year-old man from Queens, New York, has survived the coronavirus and returned to his home on Wednesday after spending only 11 days in the hospital.

Paul Barberio was admitted to North Shore University Hospital on Jan. 31 and was diagnosed with COVID.

Dr. Suhail Shah said Barberio needed little medical intervention and was never even close to being put on a ventilator.

"One of my easiest patients," Shah said.

Shah credited Barberio's survival to Barberio's genes. Being 104-years-old already proves that Barberio is a survivor.

WATCH | 'I went to the gates of hell': Man given 1% chance shares survival story
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.


"He's a tough gentleman," Shah said.

Health care workers cheered and sang as Barberio left the hospital on Wednesday. Barberio thanked them and said, "God bless you."

When Shah asked Barberio how he is feeling, he said enthusiastically, "I feel fine!"

Barberio, a devoted family man and great-grandfather, returned to his apartment in Bayside, Queens, where he has around-the-clock aides.

MORE: 90-year-old 'Miracle Man' beats COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home. And that's all I care about." Joan Carnaroli was there to cheer on her husband once he defeated COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityu.s. & worldsurvivor storycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight
Woman found dead in vehicle parked at gas station
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philly officer set to be fired after crashing into home, injuring 2
'Hero' officer Goodman warned Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Show More
Philadelphia Flyers' game against the New York Rangers on Sunday postponed
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
More TOP STORIES News