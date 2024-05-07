Central Bucks School District faces federal investigation over teacher's alleged antisemitism

The complaint alleges that a teacher has made antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks on social media.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Central Bucks School District has become the focus of a federal investigation as the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights looks into a complaint filed by several parents.

The complaint, which was filed in mid-April, alleges a teacher at Central Bucks West High School has made antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks on social media.

According to the complaint, "These statements have targeted the Jewish student body and the Jewish community at large. Despite being made aware of this, Central Bucks School District has not remedied the situation."

Action News spoke with Monique Hofkin, who helped the parents file the complaint.

"The parents are very frustrated, and they are very afraid," she said.

RELATED | Report shows antisemitic incidents in US hit all-time high; Pa. seeing four times as many cases

Report shows antisemitic incidents in US hit all-time high; Pa. seeing four times as many cases

Hofkin said the educator in question is a Spanish teacher at the high school who also serves as the advisor for the Muslim Student Association.

The teacher's identity has not been publicly released at this time.

"They were afraid that he was posting very antisemitic, very anti-Israel things," Hofkin explained. "Saying that Israel was leading a genocide, saying that Zionism equals Nazism. That really strikes a chord with everybody."

Hofkin said the parents would like the teacher removed from the school out of fear he is fostering a culture of hate toward Jewish students.

"How can a Jewish student feel safe going to his classroom and learning Spanish or even knowing that he's in the school?" Hofkin questioned. "Having a political opinion is not the same thing as name calling and drawing parallels between Zionists and Nazis."

Jim Scanlon, the acting superintendent for the Central Bucks School District, told Action News there haven't been any issues at Central Bucks West High School.

He said the complaint filed with the Department of Education is a Title VI complaint alleging discrimination or harassment against the Jewish heritage group.

Scanlon issued the following statement to Action News:

"I don't believe we discriminated against any student groups. OCR [ Office of Civil Rights ] is asking for information to determine if there was a Title VI violation. We are working to provide the necessary documents for OCR."

Scanlon said the district has until June 7 to provide the requested documentation.

From there, the Office of Civil Rights will determine if the district has done anything wrong.