2 children hit by car in New Castle Co.; 11-year-old in critical condition

2 children hit by car in New Castle Co.; 11-year-old in critical condition

2 children hit by car in New Castle Co.; 11-year-old in critical condition

2 children hit by car in New Castle Co.; 11-year-old in critical condition

2 children hit by car in New Castle Co.; 11-year-old in critical condition

NEW CASTLE CO., Delaware (WPVI) -- Two 11-year-old boys were struck by a car on Monday afternoon as they were walking home from elementary school in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Faulkland and Centerville roads.

One of the 11-year-olds is now in critical condition. Medics say he suffered "multi-system traumatic injuries."

The other 11-year-old suffered minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said the 17-year-old driver was evaluated at the scene and then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Video from the Action Cam shows paramedics attending to the victims at the scene.

A red Hyundai with front-end damage was stopped next to a house with damage to the corner.

One witness who did not want to be identified told Action News what he saw during this incident.

"Saw from when the car came across the street and went over the concrete, and I saw him hit the one kid and the kid went flying into the yard," the neighbor said.

There was no immediate word on whether the 17-year-old would be charged. New Castle County police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Witnesses or anyone who may have captured the crash on video are being asked by police to come forward.