Philadelphia will dismantle Kensington Avenue encampment; road closures will be in effect

Kensington Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will work to clear the encampment in Kensington this Wednesday.

Kensington Avenue from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue will be temporarily closed so that outreach teams can engage with individuals, and dismantle tents and other structures on the sidewalks.

During the closure, vehicles will be detoured southeast to Frankford Avenue, Emerald Street and nearby streets.

Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office says for the last month, outreach teams and social service agencies have been working with individuals in the neighborhood to find them drug treatment and a place to live.