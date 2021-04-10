gun violence

11 shot, 3 dead less than 24 hours as gun violence continues in Philadelphia

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

11 shot, 3 dead less than 24 hours in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A series of Philadelphia shootings left 11 people shot, and three have died in less than 24 hours as gun violence continues in the city.

Police are investigating a shooting involving a 10-year-old child in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. near Park Avenue and York Street.

Officials say the child was shot in the stomach and has suffered an apparent graze wound.. He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to Temple University Hospital listed in stable condition.

A 34-year-old man has died after being shot three times in the back of the head and once in the chest Saturday just before 7:30 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane section.

"Sometimes I am scared to go outside to play with friends. It's not safe no more," said Rocio Rozieo of Germantown.

Kareem Singletary of Hunting Park said, "It's bad. Like people are used to it happening every day."

Police reported a double shooting Friday night in the city's Olney section just after 10 p.m., near Front and Champlost streets.

Officials say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed, and a 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Around midnight on the 2000 block of North Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia, a 24-year-old man died after getting shot multiple times in the head and upper torso.

Two hours later, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of West Toronto Street in North Philadelphia.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, is in the hospital listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was walking to the corner store Saturday at 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of South 4th Street when he was shot in the abdomen.
Then around 6:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue, three men from ages 21 to 33 were shot and are in an area hospital listed in stable condition.

Later Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue, a 26-year-old was shot once in the left leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Local and federal authorities announced a coordinated effort on Thursday to push back against Philadelphia's epidemic of violent crime.



"Our local state federal organizations need to work together," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Earlier this week, the Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams and Commissioner Outlaw vowed to crack down on violence by launching a new federal initiative, like adding more FBI agents to the Safe Streets Task Force. But local anti-violence advocates say the city needs some early initiative prevention resource.

"My goal is to create a safe space for these children and try to give them alternatives to the streets and all the violence," said Rickey Duncan, Executive Director New Options More Opportunities. "Because the streets are constantly recruiting, and the resources are getting limited."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Crime Fighters: Who killed Hamza Jackson?
34-year-old man shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition: Police
Community leaders ask Mayor Kenney to invest $100M in gun violence prevention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ shore businesses hope busy spring leads to lucrative summer
Firefighters battle auto body shop fire in Atlantic County: Officials
New mass vaccination clinics open in Philadelphia, Delaware County
Fire reignites inside of a Winslow Twp. warehouse: Officials
AccuWeather: Sunday Morning Rain, Chance of Thunderstorms Sunday Night
Joel Embiid scores 27 points, 76ers beat Thunder 117-93
New regulations require Philly police recruits be residents of city for a year
Show More
A-Rod finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN
Community leaders ask Mayor Kenney to invest $100M in gun violence prevention
DMX remembered by the music world in Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center announces 5 full-capacity concerts
Asian-American man attacked in Chinatown wants increased police in community
More TOP STORIES News