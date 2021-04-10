gun violence

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition: Police

By
Double shooting leaves 1 juvenile in extremely critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Olney section.

The shooting happened Friday just after 10 p.m., near Front and Champlost streets.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gun shot wounds to the chest.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim, who is described to be in his late 20s, remains in critical condition at this time.

Over 40 shell casings were found at the scene, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.
