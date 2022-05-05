Society

I Learned This On The Internet: Episode 5

I Learned This On The Internet: Episode 5

Welcome to episode 5 of 'I Learned This on The Internet!'

When your phone battery gets super low, it can be important to keep it alive. Pause before you decide to turn it off - turning it off and on can actually decrease the battery ever more. Instead, place it on Airplane Mode to conserve its energy.

If you're ever stuck in a power outage or need to light up a room, your phone flashlight is almost always around. However, did you know that you could turn it into a cozy light? By taking a Gatorade or water bottle and placing your phone light underneath, you can illuminate more and distribute the light better.

Got a bunch of spare batteries laying around? You can test if they're good or dead with this easy trick. Bounce the batteries about 6 inches up - if they bounce once and fall right over, they're good. If they bounce around a bunch - they're dead.

Need to blast music but don't have a speaker? It's easier than you think to get that sound you need. By placing your phone in a glass or plastic cup, you can naturally raise the volume.
