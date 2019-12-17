12 shots fired in West Oak Lane, teen killed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 12 bullets were fired during a deadly shooting in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday at 67th Avenue and North Broad Street.

According to authorities, one shot pierced the window of a car and struck a 19-year-old man who was sitting in the front passenger seat.



He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The ballistic evidence was about 200 feet south of where the victim was sitting in the car. So we don't know right now whether or not that 19-year-old victim was an intended target or struck by stray gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said several other people were also in the vehicle at the time. They were not hurt.

Investigators are searching through surveillance video to see if it can help catch the shooter.

