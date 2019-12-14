shooting

One killed in double shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another person was injured Friday night when someone fired 18 shots inside a barbershop in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. Norris Street.



A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the target of the shooting was the 30-year-old victim, who lives in the neighborhood.

After a haircut, the victim stepped outside of the shop and was ambushed by the gunman armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The victim was shot several times at point blank range, and then ran back inside. The shooter followed and continued firing at him.

A 31-year-old man was also taken to Temple with a possible graze wound to the head. He was listed in stable condition.

The barber was not struck.



Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside the shop and nearby businesses in hopes of identifying the gunman.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.
