Welcome winter season in the Philadelphia area with these holiday events

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fall is coming to an end, and the chilly winter weather is beginning to hit the Philadelphia area.

As you break out the puffy jackets and hot cocoa, be sure to fully embrace the holidays with festive events around the city!

Here's a list of holiday activities and November highlights gathered by 6abc.

If we missed any events you're excited for, send us a tip below.

NOVEMBER FESTIVITIES

- Philadelphia's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade (Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon)

- 6abc Presents: City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration at City Hall (Nov. 30)

HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

- Winter at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 3 - Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)

- Winter in Franklin Square in Philadelphia (Nov. 16 - Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)

- Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in FDR Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 17 - Jan. 1, select dates)

- A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (Nov. 17 - Jan. 7)

- Seasonal Celebrations at Sesame Place in Bucks County (Nov. 17 - Jan. 7, select dates)

- Holidays at Peddler's Village in Bucks County (Nov. 17 - Jan. 14)

- Christmas Village in Philadelphia (Nov. 18 - Dec. 24, select dates)

- Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Philadelphia (Open through season on Nov. 24)

- Holiday Garden Railway and Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 - Dec. 30, select dates)

- Yuletide at Devon in Chester County (Nov. 24 - Dec. 31, select dates)

LIGHT SHOWS NEAR YOU

The Christmas Lights Show in Philadelphia.

- LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (Nov. 17 - Jan. 15, select dates)

- Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County (Nov. 18 - Jan. 27, select dates)

- Holiday Lights Display at the Herr's Snack Factory in Chester County (Nov. 22 - Jan. 2)

- American Heritage Credit Union Grand Illumination in Philadelphia (Nov. 23 - Dec. 31)

- Macy's Christmas Light Show and Dickens Christmas Village in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 - Dec. 31)

