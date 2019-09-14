2-alarm fire destroys Franklinville home

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in Franklinville, Gloucester County.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Penny Street.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors of the home.

Officials called in water tankers for backup.

Neighbors told Action News one person lives in the home, but it's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
