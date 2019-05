Robert Derer

2 arrested after body found in plastic storage bin in Frankford. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 13, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested two people living in the home where a man was discovered dead in a plastic bin. Investigators found what is believed to be the body of 70-year-old Robert Derer on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street in Frankford last Thursday.Andrew Ciaccia, 25, and Vanessa Pena, 21, are now under arrest.They are charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.The homicide investigation continues.