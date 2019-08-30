2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 death on Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are now facing charges in the death of a boy killed on the Broad Street Line last year, including the boy's father.

Aden Devlin, 7, was walking between two subway cars, selling candy when he fell and was run over near the Allegheny station back in September of 2018.



Police arrested Aden's father, Troy Devlin on Saturday. They say he left the boy unsupervised and was profiting from the child's sale of candy.

LEFT: Troy Devlin RIGHT: Jahras Edwards



The father is now facing manslaughter, among several others charges.

Family friend, Jahras Edwards, was with Aden when he died. He was just arrested Thursday night and is facing murder charges.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says both are responsible for Aiden Devlin's death.

Krasner's office says both adults "put the little boy to work for their benefit." Aden died while working on the job.



""(Aiden) should not have been put to work for the benefit of adults entrusted with his welfare, and he should not have been put to work on a moving subway car without adult supervision, let alone moving between cars while the subway was in motion," said Krasner's office.
