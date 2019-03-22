Uncategorized

2 arrests after spa raided in Bryn Mawr

2 arrests after spa raided in Bryn Mawr. Bob Brooks reports on March 22, 2019.

BRYN MAWR (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police, along with Lower Merion Police, have raided the Kobe Spa in Bryn Mawr.

Police began the investigation after multiple complaints from area residents.

Sources tell Action News undercover detectives were propositioned for sexual activity in return for money during two visits to the spa.

Investigators served a search warrant at the spa Thursday.

Two women were arrested.

One is from Atlantic City, the other is from Philadelphia.

Both are here in the country illegally and are first-time offenders.

They are charged with misdemeanors.
