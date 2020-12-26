2 boys hospitalized after shooting in East Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in city's East Germantown section Friday.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 5800 block of Morton Street.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the left side of his face.

A 13-year-old was also shot in the right arm, officials say.

Police say 11 rounds were reported to be found at the scene.

Both juveniles are currently stable at Einstein Medical Center.

There is no word on any arrests made at this time.
